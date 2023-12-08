Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
First Foundation Celebrates Growth And Success In Taranaki With Special Engagement Evening

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:57 pm
Press Release: First Foundation

Taranaki, NZ - First Foundation, an organisation dedicated to unleashing the potential of New Zealand's talented but disadvantaged youth, is excited to announce its upcoming Taranaki Engagement Evening. This special event will be held on Monday, 11 December, and marks a significant milestone in the Foundation's commitment to the Taranaki region.

CEO Kirk Sargent, a Taranaki native himself, will return home to host this event, celebrating the achievements and future prospects of six remarkable Taranaki-based scholars and their families. The evening also serves as an essential platform for connecting with local business leaders, fostering collaborations that align talent with opportunity.

"Since our pledge in 2021 to enhance our presence in Taranaki, we've seen tremendous growth and support. This year, we're proud to award four scholarships, thanks to our community partners like Datacom, Tuatahi First Fibre, and the New Zealand Community Trust," says Sargent. "Our goal is to build a Highway to a High-Wage economy, and it starts right here in Taranaki."

The First Foundation's unique approach breaks the intergenerational cycle of poverty by providing more than financial support. Each scholar is paired with a mentor to guide them from school to university and into the workforce. This comprehensive support system includes work experience, exposure to vital networks, and critical life skills.

"Taranaki’s brightest scholars have the potential to be our future leaders. However, their socio-economic circumstances shouldn't be a barrier to achieving their dreams. Together, with the support of our community, we're opening doors and creating life-changing opportunities," adds Sargent.

The Taranaki Engagement Evening will highlight the stories and aspirations of these scholars, demonstrating the tangible impact of the First Foundation's work. It's a testament to the Foundation's vision that socio-economic status should never hinder a young person's ability to succeed, thrive, and lead.

About First Foundation:

First Foundation, founded in 1998, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of disadvantaged yet talented Kiwi students. With nearly 800 alumni, the Foundation’s success is evident in the achievements and contributions of its scholars to Aotearoa New Zealand.

First Foundation has received generous support from Toi Foundation.

