TRA Wins Gold And Silver At Campaign’s AOY Awards

Sydney. December 8, 2023. Leading research and insights company TRA is proud to announce it has been awarded Gold for Australia/New Zealand Market Research Agency of the Year, and Silver for Australia/New Zealand Independent Agency of the Year at the coveted 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, announced last night at a gala event in Singapore.

TRA was the only market research agency to be placed in the Independent Agency of the Year category.

Andrew Lewis, Managing Director of TRA, said he was both humbled and elated at TRA’s success and owed the wins entirely to TRA’s dedicated and talented team and brave client partners.

Lewis said: “Winning metal at awards is always an honour, but taking Gold and Silver at the prestigious AOY awards is special as it is the only awards system to honour agency excellence at both a local and regional level. The competition is always tough; the calibre of entries is always outstanding, so recognition in two such coveted categories is wonderful.

“We entered work from our teams in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne, so we are collectively celebrating today. However, we would also like to thank our clients who have partnered with us on this journey and deserve to celebrate with us.”



Campaign Agency of the Year awards have been running for more than 25 years and recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

The APAC awards are open to all media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent and specialist agencies from across the Asia Pacific region.

