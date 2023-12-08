Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mangere Budgeting Services makes triumphant return to Mangere with a brand new office in Mangere Town Centre

Friday, 8 December 2023, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Mangere Budgeting Services Trust

Over the past year, the Mangere Budgeting Services team has experienced substantial growth, with a team of 13 employees and 4 dedicated volunteers committed to serving the South Auckland community.

The demand for the organisation's services has surged in the last 12 months. The trust has helped 2,499 individuals with Financial Mentoring Services, delivered over 100 Financial Literacy Courses, provided food relief services to 7,650 people, offered various community services to over 700 individuals and their whanau, and re-engaging more than 200 Pacifica children in education.

In response to this heightened demand, the trust is expanding its reach by establishing services in the heart of Mangere, situated at the new office in 8B Mangere Town Centre.

Lara Dolan, the Chief Executive Officer, says “considerable number of our clients are from Mangere and neighbouring suburbs, making Mangere Town Centre the ideal location. This central and easily accessible spot will enhance the team to deliver a better service to the local community.

While Mangere Town Centre becomes the focal point, the organisation remains committed to providing services from its other locations in Onehunga, Otara, and Tuakau to ensure that community needs are met”.

The official opening on December 8 saw a gathering of numerous guests, community leaders, Mangere-Otahuhu local board, MP for Mangere Lemauga Lydia Sosene and other community organisations, all coming together to celebrate this significant milestone in the journey of Mangere Budgeting Services Trust

Geoff Smith, the organisation's Chair of the Board of Trustees, said “It is great to be back in Mangere, it is so much more accessible for those who can use our support and help. It is also important that we are closer to and have a great working relationship with the network of other service providers, so we can meet the needs of our communities, and to help people achieve financial independence and wellbeing.”

Acknowledgments were extended to Kaumata from Mataatua Marae for the Whakatau, Rev Victor Pouesi and wife for providing a Pacific blessing, and various partner organisations, including local government and MSD, for their invaluable support.

Since its inception in Mangere Town Centre in 1994, Mangere Budgeting Services Trust has been offering financial capability, debt solution, food relief and other family support services. The return to Mangere signifies a renewed commitment to serving the community and fostering collaborative efforts with key partners.

