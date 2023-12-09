Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spritzer Clinches 9th Consecutive At The World Branding Award

Saturday, 9 December 2023, 5:00 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SPRITZER Bhd is proud to announce its ninth consecutive win in the national beverage division, water category, at the World Branding Awards – Brand of the Year 2023. The prestigious award, presented at Kensington Palace, London last night, recognises Spritzer’s commitment to excellence, quality and sustainability.

The World Branding Awards – Brand of the Year 2023-2024 showcased the excellence of over 3,500 brands representing more than 45 countries. Among these, only 250 brands declared as winners, spanning various categories at three distinguished levels – global, regional and, national.

Ms. Winnie Chin, Head of PR of Spritzer, said, “This award stands as a testament to the exceptional quality of our silica-rich mineral water. It is a tribute made possible by the unwavering support of our loyal consumers, reliable suppliers, and valued business partners.”

The award’s meticulous assessment process comprises brand valuation (30%), public online voting (30%) and consumer market research (40%). A single national award is bestowed upon a brand in each product or service category, representing participating countries.

The World Branding Forum is a registered global non-profit organisation dedicated to producing, managing and supporting a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach.

Spritzer's silica-rich natural mineral water originates from underground aquifers in a pristine 400-acre site in Taiping, Perak, Malaysia, adjacent to a tropical rainforest. The Company is committed to delivering the utmost quality to consumers and also actively champions community initiatives.

