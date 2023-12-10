United becomes first U.S. airline to land in Christchurch, now offering direct flights
- The inaugural flight from San Francisco touches down today in Christchurch and is the first time a U.S. carrier has flown to the South Island
- The new non-stop service brings Christchurch closer to the U.S. and will fly three times a week with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- United has more combined flights between the U.S. and New Zealand/Australia than any other carrier in the world
- To commemorate the inaugural flight, the aircraft has been adorned with a special symbolic silver fern