Revived Ethical Brand Nisa Launches Swim 2023

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Nisa

Sustainable, reversible, beautiful, comfortable swimwear made for you, in the heart of Wellington

Nisa has launched a new range of environmentally-conscious swimwear. Swim 2023 is its first collection since their successful PledgeMe campaign to restart the business after 5 employees/former employees took over the business earlier this year after the founder failed to secure a buyer.

The collection is designed for all ages and body shapes, and features three one pieces, two bikinis and one rash top. Styles range from sizes XS to 2XL. Each swimsuit is fully reversible via double layering of the fabric, with a different solid colour on each side.This provides versatile swimwear that is more supportive, with longer wear and durability.

The range is made from a fabric that uses regenerated nylon yarn, derived from post-industrial and post-consumer waste. It has a beautiful ribbed texture that also creates a natural breathable feature, making it moisture wicking, cool and comfortable to wear.

NIsa’s Swim 2023 range is made in small batches and only re-made when those batches sell out, which helps to minimise waste and manage production. The whole collection is sewn at the Nisa workshop which is located in downtown Wellington, New Zealand.

Nisa’s mission is to provide employment opportunities to women from refugee and migrant backgrounds. After closing down at the end of July 2023, Nisa was brought back to life in the months that followed with a last minute takeover by staff/former staff, who launched a successful Pledge Me crowdfunding campaign that had supporters from New Zealand and across the world. Their campaign was funded in under 24 hours and went on to raise more than double the amount they set out to.

Swimwear pricing ranges from $129 to $259. Nisa Swim 2023 is available online and in-store at the Nisa workshop (Floor 1, 99 Willis Street, Wellington, New Zealand).

