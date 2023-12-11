Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Energy Future: Keeping The Lights On During Transition

Monday, 11 December 2023, 2:38 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) says a new report on gas raises questions around how New Zealand intends to keep the lights on while transitioning to a more sustainable and rapidly approaching energy future.

Consultancy Firm EY has produced the Gas Supply and Demand Study 2023, commissioned by Gas Industry Co. The report outlines scenarios representing a range of possible futures for the industry and highlights the challenges around enhanced energy security, supply, and keeping energy affordable during transition.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr has recently returned from COP28 in Dubai, and says energy alternatives to gas are further progressed than some may have assumed.

"The energy sector has moved on from wondering how to bring these solutions to market in future, and are actively talking about how to adequately scale them for uptake.

"Advancements in hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels and e-methanol are all picking up pace, with the potential to bring us ahead of the curve on our current emissions targets. That is why New Zealand needs to be having an urgent and more sophisticated discussion around future fuels, energy security and supply - now.

"But while we transition to a lower emissions energy future, gas still has a role to play. Businesses need assurance that gas will still be available to them while they invest in long-term sustainable solutions.

"Transition must be managed well, ensuring incremental investment in new technology and adequate gas supply along the way."

The full report can be found here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 