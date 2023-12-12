Recorded Music NZ Appoints Chairperson Louise Bond

Recorded Music NZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Bond as Chairperson of its six-person Board. Her appointment commences on 1 January 2024.

Louise has a background in advertising and media, having founded and run her own media agency, and previously chaired the Commercial Communications Council, the association that represents member agencies across the advertising, media and communications sectors. For the past four years Louise has served in a variety of governance roles, including on the Board of MediaWorks. Her personal brand has a strong emphasis on values, culture and inclusion.

On behalf of Recorded Music NZ, CEO Jo Oliver says:

“We are delighted that Louise is joining the Board as Chairperson. We are confident that her deep understanding and relationships across the advertising and media market will help us navigate the years ahead in an environment for artists and musicians that is ever changing and increasingly complex. We look forward to working with Louise to continue our work on behalf of recording artists and right holders across Aotearoa.”

Louise says:

“I am looking forward to working with Jo, the Board and the broader team at Recorded Music NZ to deliver the best outcome for recording artists and right holders across Aotearoa, while supporting the organisation into the future.”

Louise joins as Chair of the Recorded Music Board following the departure of music industry veteran Chris Caddick, who held the position for 10 years.

