Scoop Up The Taste Of Summer In Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand: It’s never been easier to sample a true taste of summer with New Zealand’s oldest ice creamery Rush Munro’s launching four new ‘Hawke’s Bay’ flavours just in time for the festive season.

Each of the four unique flavours pays tribute to an iconic summer experience in Hawke’s Bay, from cycling the beautiful trails to enjoying fish and chips on the beach, indulging in wine and cheese, and lamb on the barbecue.

The bespoke flavours, developed in collaboration with Hawke’s Bay Tourism, are designed to remind Kiwis that Hawke’s Bay is more than ready to welcome visitors this summer. And what better way to do it than with ice cream? After all, New Zealanders are said to be the biggest ice cream eaters in the world[1].

The flavours will be rolled out across a month, each available for one week only, beginning on 13 December.

Paying homage to some of the region’s most beloved attractions, Rush Munro’s will serve up four truly unique and delightfully delicious flavours:

Pedal the Cycleways encapsulates the thrill of a ride as you explore Hawke's Bay's 200km of cycle trails. Hear the Gimblett Gravels crunch under your wheels and see the wildflowers of Roy's Hill burst with colour. Each pedal brings you closer to the sun-drenched vineyards where you’ll enjoy some of the world's finest red wine.

· Wildflower ice cream, Gimblett Gravels white chocolate biscuit stones with strawberry and Syrah sauce, garnished with fresh lavender and borage flowers

Farm-to-plate Excellence helps tasters enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of Hawke’s Bay's farm-to-table dining scene. The vibrant hum of conversation mingles with the clink of cutlery, and each bite bursts with the area's freshest flavours, created by passionate culinary talent.

· Lamb and mint ice cream with white chocolate and pea macaron, topped with chocolate and Merlot sauce, garnished with pea and white chocolate macaron and fresh mint.

Peak-top Picnic reflects the feeling of sunset views at Te Mata Peak. Unpack the perfect picnic with Hawke's Bays finest cheese and an array of artisanal accompaniments. As you indulge, let the panoramic vistas unfold around you, a feast for the senses.

· Manchego, honey and fig ice cream garnished with Craggy Range manchego wedge and walnut crumb.

Relish in the Coastline reflects the stunning 350km of coastline that Hawke’s Bay is famous for. From strolling along the seafront promenade, soaking in the ocean views or taking a mid-summer dip, cap off the perfect day with the freshest fish and chips on the beach, with a serving of sand between your toes.

· Fish and chips ice cream, topped with a white chocolate ‘snapper’ fish coated in Chardonnay and peach edible sand, and a chocolate-coated potato chip.

Hamish Saxton, CEO of Hawke’s Bay Tourism says: "We are excited to work with iconic local tastemakers, Rush Munro's, to create four bespoke ice-cream flavours that encapsulate some of the things we love most about Hawke’s Bay. We always look for creative ways to showcase our beautiful home, and this partnership brings the essence of the region to life in a tangible - and delicious - way."

Hawke’s Bay has long been one of New Zealand's top 10 travel destinations – from its recent recognition as New Zealand’s Great Wine Capital[2] to its unrivalled cycleways and stunning beaches, the rich history and natural beauty of the region has an abundance of offerings.

The exciting partnership comes hot on the heels of the Regional Tourism Organisation’s latest marketing campaign. Hamish adds: "Summer in Hawke’s Bay is truly delicious and what Kiwi dreams are made of. We are thrilled to welcome travellers to Hawke’s Bay with open arms. The summer period offers an incredible opportunity to showcase that Hawke’s Bay is well and truly open, that it is back on the map and an absolute must-visit destination this summer. Working with Rush Munro’s has been a delicious treat, designed to attract visitors to the region for a bumper summer."

He continues: "As New Zealand's Food and Wine Country, the 'tastes' of summer can be found daily throughout Hawke's Bay. From vineyard concerts and festivals to crayfish on the BBQ, real fruit ice cream, long hot days, and ocean breezes. We look forward to welcoming visitors to sample our delicious region."

CEO of Rush Munro's, Vaughan Currie says: "Hawke’s Bay is New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country. We have extensive food and beverage offerings and as New Zealand's oldest Ice Creamery, no one knows Hawke’s Bay like us."

He adds: "We have produced the finest ice cream using local ingredients for over 97 years. To pay tribute to the region we love so much, we have created four bespoke flavours from Hawke’s Bay, for Hawke’s Bay and for our visitors, using some of our favourite local producers, from cheese to lamb, this is a taste of Hawke’s Bay like never before.”

To try these limited edition flavours, visit Rush Munro’s at 201 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, from 13 December, and at the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market on Sunday 17 December. Head to www.hawkesbaynz.com to find out more.

