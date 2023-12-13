Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sharing The Season Of Giving: Woolworths New Zealand And Salvation Army Launch Annual Christmas Donation Drive

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Woolworths New Zealand

12 December 2023: Woolworths and The Salvation Army have partnered once again to support Kiwis in need this festive season through their annual Christmas appeal. Woolworths will again match customer donations up to $200,000.

From today, customers can ‘round up’ at the till and give a little bit extra to help the Salvation Army.

Jono Bell, Territorial Director of Community Ministries at The Salvation Army says any donations, big or small, will make a difference for people around Aotearoa.

“This year has been a difficult one for many and we’ve seen increased demand for support around the motu. This appeal provides the opportunity for people to give easily while doing their regular shop. Anything donated will help make Christmas a bit more joyful for those struggling.” says Jono.

Woolworths and The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal will run right up until Sunday 24 December 2023 to give people the opportunity to support across the holiday period.

Shoppers can donate nonperishable groceries in-store, round up at check out, or donate food online through the Foodbank Project.

The food items needed most for the Appeal this year are:

Cereal

Pasta

School Lunch items

Coffee/Tea

Managing Director of Woolworths New Zealand, Spencer Sonn, says the drive is a great way for Woolworths and its customers to give back to those who most need support.

“Last festive season, alongside our customers we were able to donate $400,000 to The Salvation Army through our Christmas Appeal. We would love to see that figure grow even bigger this year, and we encourage everyone to give what they can in-store or through the Foodbank Project.”

Woolworths supports The Foodbank Project by providing groceries at a significant discount and delivering donations to foodbanks across New Zealand free of charge. Woolworths’ Food Rescue programme also donates nearly 200,000kg of food each year to food bank partners including the Salvation Army

© Scoop Media

