Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Announces New Fund Backing New Zealand’s Clean Tech Industry

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB is accelerating New Zealand’s clean tech sector with a new fund that makes it easier for early-stage companies to access capital.

The Clean Tech Fund will provide lending of up to $5 million for businesses focused on technology or processes that have a direct and measurable impact on emissions or that improve the use of natural resources that have an application across the wider economy.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of clean tech innovation and proud to support Aotearoa’s transition to a more sustainable future. The Clean Tech Fund offers options to clean tech businesses that might not be able to secure traditional bank funding. For example, many of these promising companies may not be profitable yet. We look forward to working with innovative companies who are on a mission to shape our future,” says Jonathan Oram, ASB’s Executive General Manager for Corporate Banking.

New Zealand has a developing clean tech ecosystem of around 400 companies. The industry has the potential to become a high-value export sector, providing solutions to global challenges. However, due to its innovative nature, the industry is largely made up of early-stage companies that need significant capital to enable development.

“Access to capital at the right time can make or break these early-stage companies. We want to back innovators to grow their businesses while maintaining ownership and control. The clean tech industry will be so critical to our zero-carbon, climate-resilient future and we want to see New Zealand benefit from the opportunity this presents.”

ASB’s Clean Tech Fund will support businesses to develop or scale in areas such as renewable energy generation, new low-carbon transport or materials for construction and industrial processes, technology to reduce waste and pollution, carbon sequestration, reduce farm emissions or protect the natural environment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Government’s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 