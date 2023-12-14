Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nestlé Partnership Sees Extra Payment Offered To Fonterra Farmers This Season

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Fonterra

One year on from announcing a partnership designed to help reduce on-farm emissions, Fonterra and Nestlé are pleased to confirm the next step they’re taking to support farmers with their sustainability actions.

A new agreement will see Nestlé fund an additional payment to farmers who achieve one of the three levels of Fonterra’s The Co-operative Difference framework during the 2023/24 season. Depending on the number of farmers that meet these levels, Fonterra expects the additional payment to farmers to be about 1-2 cents per kilogram of milk solids.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell welcomes Nestlé’s continued support of farmers who are making continuous improvement with on-farm sustainability.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Nestlé to recognise the Co-op’s farmers who are at the forefront of industry best practice.

“By working in partnership, we can grow sustainably together as we aim to produce lower carbon milk into the future,” says Mr Hurrell.

Globally, Nestlé is investing 1.2 billion Swiss Francs (NZD2.25 billion) by 2025 to advance regenerative agriculture and reduce emissions, aiming to source 50% of their ingredients through regenerative agriculture methods by 2030.

Nestlé New Zealand CEO Jennifer Chappell says their success relies not just on working with processors, but also farmers who share this vision.

“Nestlé has sourced dairy from New Zealand for well over a hundred years and we will continue supporting farmers, alongside our partners, to develop new economic opportunities and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

Fonterra has an ambition of being net zero by 2050, with 2030 targets including a 30% intensity reduction in on-farm emissions, which Nestlé welcomes.

“This move will encourage even greater action by farmers, researchers and policy makers in support of a just transition for the dairy industry, which in turn will help the industry and dairy farmers make the most of the economic opportunities presented by the shift to lower emissions,” says Jennifer Chappell.

