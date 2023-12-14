Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Landmark Homes Celebrates The Opening Of New Showhome In Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Landmark Homes

Nestled between Napier and Taradale in the picturesque Oak Road subdivision, the Showhome is a modified version of Landmark's Ready to Build Akaroa plan. Update link https://landmarkhomes.co.nz/plans/akaroa "We wanted to create a home that offers welcoming warmth with an extra layer of style and sophistication," says Steven Painter, franchise owner of Landmark Homes Hawke’s Bay.

Design and Decor: A Symphony of Calm and Elegance The Showhome's exterior, featuring Western Red Cedar window framing and shutters, harmonises beautifully with the rural landscape. Inside, the expansive entranceway, adorned with Resene’s 1/4 Truffle, sets the tone for the rest of the home's calming and spacious atmosphere.

Key features include:

  • Sophisticated simplicity in the kitchen, with ambient lighting, shaker style cabinets, and a smoky mirror splashback.
  • An inviting living area with custom-built seating and large windows.
  • A luxurious upper-level master suite with a battened feature wall and an alcove ceiling.
  • A fully fitted walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite with underfloor heating and rainhead shower.
  • Generously sized additional bedrooms, each with its own feature wall.

Elevating Practicality with Style

The family bathroom stands out with a floor-to-ceiling window and a floor-mounted bath spout, embodying Landmark Homes' commitment to both style and practicality.

Visit the Showhome

The Hawke’s Bay Showhome is now open for public viewing at 71 Oak Road, Poraiti Napier. See for yourself the unique blend of traditional elegance and modern comfort that this Showhome offers.

About Landmark Homes

With a unique design heritage of over 45 years, we strive to go beyond the ordinary. As one of New Zealand’s leading new home builders, Landmark Homes' award-winning team of experienced architectural designers, project managers and new home builders bring together the vision to create the ultimate dream home.

www.landmarkhomes.co.nz

