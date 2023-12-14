Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Australian Ban A Reminder For Vigilance On Silicosis Risks

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: MinEx

A New Zealand health and safety organisation says it supports the total ban by Australia on engineered stone because of silicosis risks.

Wayne Scott is CEO of MinEx which represents the interests of workers in the extractives sectors, mining, quarrying and tunnelling. Five years ago, MinEx helped alert New Zealand to the risks posed in working with engineered stone which sees crushed stone mixed with resins to form benchtops and vanities. Silicosis has been diagnosed in hundreds of Australians working in engineered stone factories, with the accelerated levels of exposure leading to fatalities.

Australia is now the first nation in the world to ban engineered stone with federal and state ministers agreeing it will mostly take effect from July next year.

"MinEx supports this move," says Scott. "It will put pressure on NZ suppliers of engineered stone. While some try to manage the risks, if Australian authorities don’t believe that’s possible, it’s hard to see how it can be achieved here."

He says respirable crystalline silica (RCS) which causes advanced silicosis is generated in considerable volume by the cutting and grinding of engineered stone.

RCS is also found - in much smaller quantities - in soil, rocks, granite, sand, clay and concrete, presenting lower-level risks to workers in sectors including mining and quarrying.

"The Australian decision banning engineered stone is another reminder that our sectors do need to remain vigilant and not be complacent around exposure to RCS," says Scott.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Quarries and mines need to ensure they identify any worker exposure risks and put adequate controls in place to minimise or eliminate any exposure of workers to it."

Controls in quarries include water suppression, dust extraction systems and enclosed cabs in vehicles. Educating extractive sector workers about RCS risks was again a feature this year in 16 regional health and safety workshops run annually by MinEx.

From July of this year, all quarry workers are required to have pre-employment medicals including x-rays and a measure of lung function, then five-yearly checks. However, Scott says no one in New Zealand is appropriately trained to detect silicosis on x-rays.

"I’ve written to the new Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Brooke van Velden, alerting her to that gap and seeking to meet her. We all need to be doing our best to reduce the risks of silicosis in any New Zealand workplace."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MinEx on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 