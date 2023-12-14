Pacsoft Launches MarinaPay Payment Platform For Marinas And Boatyards

Marine software provider Pacsoft has launched a new payments platform for marina and boatyard operators to take the pain out of managing credit card transactions for berth rentals, fuel and the myriad other products and services most operators sell on site.

Pacsoft General Manager Sean Cocks says the new MarinaPay platform is seamlessly integrated with PacsoftNG marina management software and its online Customer Portal, making it easy for businesses to make the shift.

“We wanted to create a bespoke payment solution for the marina and boatyard industry that solved some of the issues often thrown up by more generalist payment offerings.

“MarinaPay is an end-to-end payment service, so you’re only dealing with one company, and it includes time-saving features like bulk invoicing to automate recurring payments, such as monthly berth rental invoices and integrated token generation.”

Sean says MarinaPay offers competitive rates and can be set up to process both online payments and those made via on-site payment terminals. It is currently available in New Zealand and Australia and will be offered in Canada, USA and the UK in coming months.

“We’ve had some fantastic feedback from users of our software that have taken the leap and come on board with MarinaPay. They can now take payments from customers using our mobile-friendly Customer Portal, which comes complementary with MarinaPay subscription.”

The Customer Portal is a PacsoftNG add-on that makes it simple for a marina’s customers to log in from anywhere, via any device, to update their personal and vessel information, upload documentation, and make payments online and digitally sign agreements.

Pacsoft has provided marine software for more than 25 years and is headquartered in Auckland, known as New Zealand’s ‘City of Sails’. The company’s best-known software is PacsoftNG – a marina management solution used by more than 130 marinas around the world to save time and money by simplifying marina management and automating daily tasks.

