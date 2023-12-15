Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nui Markets Acquires PrimeXConnect - Expanding Into Meat Sector And Extending Dairy Supply Chain Reach & Trading Options

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Nui Markets

New Zealand-owned and operated global digital trading platform for agricultural products, Nui Markets is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of PrimeXConnect, an Australian sales and order management software company currently operating in the red meat industry.

Nui Markets has been revolutionising how the world trades agricultural products since 2016, operating digital platforms in New Zealand, Europe, North America and Brazil, delivering buyers, sellers, and traders visibility of real-time data for up-to-the-minute price discovery in specific market categories. To date, over $NZD 1.4 billion of products has been traded on a Nui platform across 75 countries.

Nui Markets Co-Founder and CEO Kevin O’Sullivan says the acquisition of PrimeXConnect, activated by a recent capital raise, is an integral part of the company’s growth strategy. By combining Nui’s strong roots in dairy with the PrimeXConnect product, they aim to create a stronger and more comprehensive offering to the agricultural sector.

“Nui has the ability to bring many buyers and sellers together in one place, either one-to-many across our private Enterprise platforms or many-to-many on our open Marketplaces. Now, with the purchase of PrimeXConnect, we have the capability in direct one-to-one sales and logistics, enabling us to reach further down the supply chain for new and existing customers in retail and food service.”

PrimeXConnect Co-Founder Michael Chandler says the integration with Nui is logical, with both companies seeking to offer innovative trading strategies with increased efficiencies and price transparency across market-specific categories in the agricultural sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I am proud of how we have grown PrimeXConnect over the past five years, and I am excited for our company to join Nui and bring our innovative tech to a much broader trading environment. Our work so far complements Nui’s strategic partnership approach with the companies it works with and will be a valuable addition to the digital platform’s product suite.”

On completion of the acquisition, Nui Markets will transition all PrimeXConnect business operations and employees into its company structure. The two company founders, Michael Chandler and Jean-Claude Abouchar, will report to the Nui senior management team. PrimeXConnect is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and employees will remain there. A new sales role based in the U.S. has also been established to introduce the product.

Existing PrimeXConnect customer ANZCO will continue to use the sales and order management software as usual in the immediate term. Moving forward, Nui Markets plans to integrate and further develop the offering under its umbrella of products and services.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nui Markets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 