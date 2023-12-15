Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sprig + Fern Welcomes Little Sprig Wakefield To The Family

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. are today welcoming the newest Tavern to join the Sprig + Fern family.

Little Sprig Wakefield, located at 6 Edward Street in Wakefield, is the fifteenth Sprig + Fern Tavern – joining five in Wellington, one in Christchurch, three in Nelson and five in the Brewery’s home district of Tasman.

The Tavern is owned and operated by Jason and Alice Douglas, both local to the Wakefield township.

Tracy Banner, Owner + Master Brewer at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., said:

"We’re delighted to welcome Jason and Alice to the Sprig + Fern family. They’ve worked tirelessly over the past few months to transform this space in Wakefield and capture the ‘feel’ of a Sprig + Fern Tavern.

“They’ve built a venue that does exactly that – it’s warm, inviting, family-friendly and will be a terrific space for the community to come together and connect. As with all Sprig + Fern Taverns, community sits at the heart of Little Sprig Wakefield’s values and we’re so happy to see the locals embrace it”.

As a Little Sprig Tavern, Wakefield offers a slightly smaller range of products, with ten taps of award-winning, locally-brewed craft beer and cider. The venue also offers a selection of Sprig + Fern products in cans, including the popular Grown Up Lemonade range, Mango + Lime Cider and the award-winning Best Bitter, as well as tea, coffee, soft drinks and a range of bar snacks and meals.

The venue ran a soft launch yesterday, and is fully open to the public from 2pm this afternoon.

More information on Little Sprig Wakefield, including contact details and opening hours, is available online now at sprigandfern.co.nz/wakefield.

