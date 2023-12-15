Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
LeadLocal Introduces Innovative Google My Business Management Service For Local Businesses

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: LeadLocal

LeadLocal is excited to announce the launch of its new service aimed at revolutionising local SEO for small businesses in New Zealand. This cutting-edge service focuses on managing and optimising Google My Business (GMB) pages, a crucial element for local businesses looking to enhance their online presence and connect with their community.

Understanding the importance of a well-managed GMB page, LeadLocal's new service offers comprehensive listing optimisation to ensure that businesses are easily discoverable by local customers. The service includes innovative features such as an NFC swipe card that instantly opens the client's review page on customers' phones, making it easier for satisfied customers to leave reviews.

Additionally, LeadLocal's service enhances customer engagement through personalised review follow-up requests sent via email and SMS. This proactive approach ensures businesses maintain a strong online reputation, vital for attracting new customers.

Another key feature of this service is the embeddable widget, which businesses can integrate into their websites to showcase their reviews. This feature not only builds trust with potential customers but also enhances the business's website with dynamic, real-time content.

"Effective management of a Google My Business page is essential for local businesses in today's digital world," said Tom McSherry, Managing Director at LeadLocal. "Our new service is designed to take the hassle out of GMB management while providing a suite of tools to boost local SEO, engage with customers, and display the best of what our clients have to offer."

For more information on how LeadLocal's Google My Business management service can benefit your business, visit their website here.

