LawFuel Unveils 2023 Power List, Highlighting a Surge in Women and New Entrants Among NZ's Most Influential Lawyers

Friday, 15 December 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: LawFuel

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – LawFuel, a pioneer in online legal news since 2001, has released its much-anticipated 2023 Power List, showcasing the 40 most influential lawyers in New Zealand. This year's Power List marks a notable shift in the legal landscape, featuring an unprecedented number of new entrants and women, who make up nearly half of the list at 45 percent.

Topping the list once again is Solicitor General Una Jagose, underlining the continued prominence of public service lawyers in the upper ranks of the legal field.

The 2023 list is distinguished by its nine new entrants, indicating a dynamic change in the power dynamics within the New Zealand legal sector.

Notable among the newcomers are Margot Gatland, the head of enforcement at the Financial Markets Authority, and Cristina Billett, the new General Counsel of Corporate Affairs at the $60 billion Super Fund.

Additionally, the list includes the senior Auckland Crown Prosecutors, Alysha McClintock and Natalie Walker.

Also included are two former Lawyers-of-the-Year, who continue to assert influence and a former Attorney General.

This year's LawFuel Power List reflects a significant trend in recent years: the growing influence of public law experts and the increasing presence of women in high-power legal positions.

The shift is also evident in the rise of lawyers with corporate law backgrounds making significant impacts in various sectors.

The compilation of the Power List involves extensive research by the LawFuel team, complemented by interviews and feedback from within the legal profession. This rigorous process ensures that the list is a true reflection of the current movers and shakers in New Zealand's legal landscape.

LawFuel, has been a leading source of legal news, law career information, and updates on law technology, law firms, and law firm marketing. With a growing international audience, including significant reach in the United States, the UK, and Australia, LawFuel continues to be a key resource for legal professionals worldwide.

For more information about the 2023 LawFuel Power List and to view the complete list of honorees, please visit https://www.lawfuel.com

© Scoop Media

