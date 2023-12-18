Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ten Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Make For Under $1

Monday, 18 December 2023, 8:50 am
Press Release: Chromatix

With Christmas just around the corner, many people may not have realised that they can use artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise the gifts they give with a unique blend of creativity, technology, and a personal touch.

Irwin Hau, the founder and director of Chromatix Web Design, a renowned web design agency in Melbourne, and the Australasian MarTech SaaS start-up ConversionCow, said innovative gift ideas not only leverage the latest in AI and technology but also add a personal touch that makes them truly special.

"This Christmas, let’s celebrate with gifts that are not just presents, but personalised experiences that will be cherished for years to come."

He offers the following 10 Christmas gift ideas that not only tap into the exciting world of AI but also offer a heartwarming, personalised experience.

1. Customised Movie Trailer Posters: Imagine repurposing an old picture frame with a movie trailer poster featuring your loved one as the star! Envision them in an adventurous setting like "Irwin and the Temple of Doom," reminiscent of the iconic Indiana Jones series.

2. Personalised Illustrated Storybooks: Delight your children with a magical storybook where they are the main characters. These custom-made books can feature their names and likenesses in exciting adventures.

3. AI-Enhanced Photoshoots: Transform everyday photos into glamorous shots. Using AI, you can now superimpose your image into various stunning locations, making you look like a top model on a global adventure.

4. Repurposed Fashion Masterpieces: Upcycle old clothing or accessories into fashionable, bespoke pieces. This could be as simple adding unique embroidery or asking AI for ideas to complete transformation.

5. AI-Curated Music Playlists: Compile a playlist that’s uniquely tailored to a loved one’s tastes, with the help of AI analysis of their favourite genres and artists.

6. Handcrafted Recipe Book: Gather family recipes from uncles, aunts and cousins or create new ones, and compile them into a beautifully designed, personalised recipe book.

7. Handwritten Letter or Poem: Craft a heartfelt message or a personalised poem for your loved one, reflecting on shared memories, expressing gratitude, or simply conveying your wishes for the festive season.

8. DIY Photo Collage: Create a photo collage using printed photographs. You can arrange them creatively on a piece of cardboard or paper. This could be a timeline of memorable moments or a themed collection, like family gatherings, adventures, or shared hobbies.

9. Custom Bookmarks: For the book lovers, create custom bookmarks. Use cardstock, and decorate them with drawings, quotes, or messages. You could even make a series of bookmarks that together tell a short story or convey a message.

10. Personalised Puzzle: Create a small, simple puzzle using a printed photo and cardboard. Cut the photo into interlocking pieces. It’s a fun, interactive gift, especially if the photo holds a special meaning for both of you.

Each of these ideas focuses more on the thought and effort put into the gift rather than its monetary value, making them both personal and heartfelt.

