New Chair And Deputy Chair Appointed To Lead Northland Inc Board

Monday, 18 December 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc, the region’s economic development agency, has appointed a new Chair and Deputy Chair to its Board from 1 February 2024.

Having spent time researching indigenous economic development at the University of Otago, Suzanne joined the Associate Director program at Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa exposing her to governance issues across important industries in Northland. Suzanne currently serves as Chair of the Te Rarawa construction company KPH. In her current role as Chief Operating Officer of Te Hiku Media, Suzanne has a strong understanding of Māori media and the emerging technology sector.

Suzanne will be supported by newly appointed Deputy Chair, Mark Osborne. A chartered accountant and joint owner of a small business, Mark is actively involved in community development through his work with the Te Hiku Sports Hub and Mangonui Waterfront Development, as well as holding a leadership role within Te Ahu community facility in Kaitaia.

Northland Inc CE, Paul Linton, acknowledged the leadership of outgoing Chair Nicole Anderson.

“Nicole has done a fantastic job leading the Northland Inc over the past three years. Her advice, input, and hard work has seen Northland Inc progress and grow during her term, and her commitment and passion for Taitokerau Northland has been invaluable in leading our Board.

We are extremely pleased to have incoming leadership with the skillsets which both Suzanne and Mark carry, and look forward to Northland Inc continuing to grow its role in serving the region moving forward.”

