Wellington Airport Achieves Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation

Wellington Airport has achieved Level 2 Certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme for 2023, recognising ongoing reductions in carbon emissions.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme runs independent assessments of airports around the world. Level 2 (Reduction) status is for airports with comprehensive emissions profile mapping and measurable reductions in place.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“It’s great to have independent confirmation that we’re making good progress towards our goal of net zero emissions for our own direct operations by 2030.

“We’ve worked hard to have our carbon footprint verified and our reduction efforts carefully scrutinised.

“We’re also proud to be working directly with airlines to help them develop new, lower emissions aircraft technologies.

“Decarbonising aviation is one of the world’s greatest challenges, but steps like these move us in the right direction and the whole industry is committed to making it happen.”

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East says:

“We congratulate Wellington Airport for Level 2 certification in the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme.

“It’s encouraging to see airports’ making continuous efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and enhance climate-resilience in an era of unprecedented challenges for the industry."

Some of Wellington Airport’s recent sustainability achievements include:

Rated fifth best participating airport in the world for performance and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by GRESB.

Converting $100 million of bank facilities into sustainability linked lending.

100% of Airside Operations vehicles (excluding Fire Service vehicles) fully replaced by hybrid/electric models.

Partnering with electric aircraft manufacturer Heart Aerospace and bidding to host Air New Zealand’s ‘Mission Next Gen Aircraft’.

Developed a new electric bus charging facility to support the new fully electric airport bus service.

Notes

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports. It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through 7 levels of certification: ‘Mapping’, ‘Reduction’, ‘Optimisation’, ‘Neutrality’, ‘Transformation’, ‘Transition’ and ‘Level 5’.

© Scoop Media