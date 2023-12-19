Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rugged Valley Launches New Range Of Premium Car Floor Mats

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Rugged Valley

Rugged Valley, a leading provider of interior car accessories in New Zealand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest line of car floor mats, designed to offer unparalleled protection and style for vehicle interiors. The new collection, now available on their website, features mats tailored to fit a wide range of vehicle makes and models.

Crafted from top-quality materials, these car floor mats are engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, ensuring that your vehicle's interior remains pristine. Whether it’s mud, snow, or spills, Rugged Valley’s floor mats are designed for durability and easy cleaning, making them an essential accessory for any vehicle.

Available in a variety of styles and colors, these mats can be seamlessly integrated into any vehicle's interior design. Additionally, the non-slip backing ensures that the mats stay firmly in place, providing added safety and convenience for drivers and passengers alike.

To view the full range of Rugged Valley's new car floor mats and to learn more about their features and benefits, visit their website at

Rugged Valley

.

