Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New E-learning Course Launched

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Company X

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Young asthma patients can breathe easy thanks to a new e-learning course launched by Asthma New Zealand (ANZ) and built by Company-X.

ANZ asked Company-X to turn its e-learning platform prototype for youth into a fully functional e-learning course. Company-X’s software and data and analytics expertise enabled ANZ to measure and enhance their offering on the path to a 50% reduction in hospital-related incidents by 2029.

Utilizing Unity 3D’s WebGL technology, ANZ contacted Company-X to develop a robust, interactive web application that would serve as a comprehensive resource for educators, healthcare professionals, and families covering crucial topics like respiratory health, the harmful effects of smoking, emergency asthma response techniques, and tips for healthier homes.

Up until 2020, Asthma New Zealand was delivering an education model rooted in now traditional, face-to-face interaction programmes across 82 national schools with four interactions per class. 2020 forced a change in that model. Due to a global pandemic, in-person interactions would become restricted to a device in the confines of one’s own home with two meters of social distancing separating each of their attentive “students”.

As of December 2023, O2 Max now has gamified four fun and interactive learning modules that can be done consecutively or as stand-alone learning lessons. The modules can be played on its own as an individual or be used as a resource after hours or in class.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We would love to see O2 Max embedded into the academic curriculum,” said Asthma New Zealand Strategic Advisor Katheren Leitner.

“When we started out on this project less than 30% of kids could locate their lungs and one in a class of 30 pupils was able to explain what their lungs did.”

Leitner enjoyed partnering with Company-X to develop O2 Max.

“Digital transformation is an intimidating space for somebody like me to walk in to,” she said.

“When that boat starts to rock and roll, you do not want to be hanging over the side with somebody you don't like. Street cred's one thing, but it’s worthless if I don’t trust those I’m working and feel comfortable to say I do not understand stuff.”

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on creating systems that run the world better.

Company-X is a leader in the defence, infrastructure, software as a service (SaaS) and technology sectors; innovating systems through software to tackle key challenges for businesses and government agencies.

Company-X builds highly skilled, self-managing, and co-located teams. Our insourced teams stay with projects throughout the development lifecycle to efficiently address complex problems with speed and specialised expertise.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Company X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 