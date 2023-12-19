New E-learning Course Launched

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Young asthma patients can breathe easy thanks to a new e-learning course launched by Asthma New Zealand (ANZ) and built by Company-X.

ANZ asked Company-X to turn its e-learning platform prototype for youth into a fully functional e-learning course. Company-X’s software and data and analytics expertise enabled ANZ to measure and enhance their offering on the path to a 50% reduction in hospital-related incidents by 2029.

Utilizing Unity 3D’s WebGL technology, ANZ contacted Company-X to develop a robust, interactive web application that would serve as a comprehensive resource for educators, healthcare professionals, and families covering crucial topics like respiratory health, the harmful effects of smoking, emergency asthma response techniques, and tips for healthier homes.

Up until 2020, Asthma New Zealand was delivering an education model rooted in now traditional, face-to-face interaction programmes across 82 national schools with four interactions per class. 2020 forced a change in that model. Due to a global pandemic, in-person interactions would become restricted to a device in the confines of one’s own home with two meters of social distancing separating each of their attentive “students”.

As of December 2023, O2 Max now has gamified four fun and interactive learning modules that can be done consecutively or as stand-alone learning lessons. The modules can be played on its own as an individual or be used as a resource after hours or in class.

“We would love to see O2 Max embedded into the academic curriculum,” said Asthma New Zealand Strategic Advisor Katheren Leitner.

“When we started out on this project less than 30% of kids could locate their lungs and one in a class of 30 pupils was able to explain what their lungs did.”

Leitner enjoyed partnering with Company-X to develop O2 Max.

“Digital transformation is an intimidating space for somebody like me to walk in to,” she said.

“When that boat starts to rock and roll, you do not want to be hanging over the side with somebody you don't like. Street cred's one thing, but it’s worthless if I don’t trust those I’m working and feel comfortable to say I do not understand stuff.”

