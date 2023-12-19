Global Search Begins For Super Pacific Rugby CEO

Global recruitment company Robert Walters has today started the recruitment drive to fill the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role for Super Rugby Pacific (SRP) with the support of the board members who feature in a video clip about the new role.

NZ Rugby Union CEO Mark Robinson, Australian Rugby Union boss Phil Waugh and new Super Rugby Pacific chairman Kevin Malloy are all featured in the short video, explaining the role and the type of person that is required for this key position.

Shay Peters, Chief Executive of Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand, explained that the new role provides an incredible opportunity for an outstanding individual to really grow the level of player and public engagement and mould the direction of rugby across the Pacific regions.

“The CEO role requires someone visionary, who is passionate and can drive innovation in the game at this pivotal time for the sport. A high degree of commercial acumen is needed to help grow the competition, and experience with the media would also be beneficial.”

Mr Peters continued: “Our brief from the SRP is clear - the successful candidate must have great vision, clever business smarts, and a proven track record as a phenomenal marketer to really help the sport stimulate both audience appeal and fan engagement. With multiple stakeholders including rugby clubs, unions, and fans, the individual will need to have great people skills and the ability to connect and instill confidence and trust with all parties.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As the Official Recruitment Supporter of New Zealand Rugby, Robert Walters is a proud partner and will run the executive drive for the CEO position through its global network across 31 countries around the world. Mr Peters explained that the main focus will be in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“We will definitely be utilising our extensive global networks to ensure we find a fitting candidate for the CEO role. Our main push will come through our three offices in New Zealand and five in Australia, however, you never know what a high profile global recruitment campaign may uncover” said Mr Peters.

Mr Peters explained that the role will require someone exceptional and that the individual may not be able to start ahead of the 2024 season, which kicks off in February.

Previous experience in managing sporting competitions and or running a professional sporting club would be beneficial but is not essential.

For further information on the role and to apply, please visit: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/marketing/jobs/generalmarketingconsultancy/1706388-chief-executive---super-rugby-pacific.html

© Scoop Media

