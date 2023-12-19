Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Search Begins For Super Pacific Rugby CEO

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Robert Walters

Global recruitment company Robert Walters has today started the recruitment drive to fill the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role for Super Rugby Pacific (SRP) with the support of the board members who feature in a video clip about the new role.

NZ Rugby Union CEO Mark Robinson, Australian Rugby Union boss Phil Waugh and new Super Rugby Pacific chairman Kevin Malloy are all featured in the short video, explaining the role and the type of person that is required for this key position.

Shay Peters, Chief Executive of Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand, explained that the new role provides an incredible opportunity for an outstanding individual to really grow the level of player and public engagement and mould the direction of rugby across the Pacific regions.

“The CEO role requires someone visionary, who is passionate and can drive innovation in the game at this pivotal time for the sport. A high degree of commercial acumen is needed to help grow the competition, and experience with the media would also be beneficial.”

Mr Peters continued: “Our brief from the SRP is clear - the successful candidate must have great vision, clever business smarts, and a proven track record as a phenomenal marketer to really help the sport stimulate both audience appeal and fan engagement. With multiple stakeholders including rugby clubs, unions, and fans, the individual will need to have great people skills and the ability to connect and instill confidence and trust with all parties.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

As the Official Recruitment Supporter of New Zealand Rugby, Robert Walters is a proud partner and will run the executive drive for the CEO position through its global network across 31 countries around the world. Mr Peters explained that the main focus will be in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“We will definitely be utilising our extensive global networks to ensure we find a fitting candidate for the CEO role. Our main push will come through our three offices in New Zealand and five in Australia, however, you never know what a high profile global recruitment campaign may uncover” said Mr Peters.

Mr Peters explained that the role will require someone exceptional and that the individual may not be able to start ahead of the 2024 season, which kicks off in February.

Previous experience in managing sporting competitions and or running a professional sporting club would be beneficial but is not essential.

For further information on the role and to apply, please visit: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/marketing/jobs/generalmarketingconsultancy/1706388-chief-executive---super-rugby-pacific.html

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Robert Walters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 