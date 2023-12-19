Landmark Homes Unveils Waterfront Showhome

News: Whitianga – Landmark Homes proudly announces the grand opening of its latest showhome in Whitianga, a true embodiment of waterfront luxury. This two-storey architectural wonder showcases an innovative design with unmatched luxury.

Design Excellence on the Water's Edge

The Showhome's striking facade, clad in a combination of EZpanel and James Hardie oblique weatherboard, presents a contemporary yet timeless charm. Each element, from the decorative aluminium privacy screens to the unique stairwell design, contributes to a cohesive aesthetic of sophisticated style.

Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living

The home's defining feature is its seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The expansive 100m2 deck, complete with pillarless stacker doors and a full-height concrete fireplace, provides a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. "We've planned the home to open up completely to the outdoors, maximising views and creating an enjoyable space perfect for entertaining,” says Will Quigley, franchise owner of Landmark Homes Coromandel and Hauraki.

Masterclass in Open-Plan Living

At the heart of the home, the open-plan living area embodies a luxurious yet practical design. The kitchen combines state-of-the-art appliances with sleek design elements, while the adjoining lounge and family room offer spaces of comfort, bathed in natural light.

Private Sanctuaries with a View

The master suite, positioned on the upper level, captures stunning waterway vistas. Large windows frame the scenery, while the ensuite offers a spa-like retreat. Additional bedrooms provide unique perspectives of the landscape, each a private sanctuary.

Elevated Practical Spaces

The home's laundry and garage areas reflect the blend of luxury and practicality. High-quality appliances and thoughtful design elements, like the barn sliding door for the garage, add both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Visit the Showhome Discover the unique blend of waterfront elegance and easy living at the Landmark Homes Whitianga Showhome. Located at 12 Norma Way, the Showhome is open for viewing.

About Landmark Homes

With a unique design heritage of over 45 years, we strive to go beyond the ordinary. As one of New Zealand’s leading new home builders, Landmark Homes' award-winning team of experienced architectural designers, project managers and new home builders bring together the vision to create the ultimate dream home.

