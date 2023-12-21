Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Woolworths Shortcrust Summer Berry Mince Pies Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Metal Wire

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Woolworths in its recall of its Summer Berry Mince Pies due to the possible presence of fine metal.

“The concern with this product is that some fine wire may have got into these mince pies due to a manufacturing problem,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle. “Two consumer complaints have been received but fortunately no injuries have occurred.”

This recall affects two batches of mince pies sold at Woolworths, Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores nationwide:

  • Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 12/06/2024 best-before date and
  • Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 13/06/2024 best-before date.

Please carefully check the best-before date as not all batches are affected. For the latest information about batch details, and photographs of the affected product, visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page.

If you have bought any of these mince pies, they should not be eaten, and can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The batches under recall have already been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Woolworths to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

