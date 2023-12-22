ASB Drops Home Lending And Term Deposit Rates

Friday, 22 December 2023, 8:44 am Press Release: ASB Bank
Today ASB has made changes to its home lending rates,
decreasing its two-year rate by 16 basis points from 7.05%
to 6.89%. ASB’s three-year rate has dropped by 10 basis
points from 6.85% to 6.75%. ASB has also adjusted some of
its long-term term deposits, lowering the 24 month-term
deposit to 5.80% and all terms between 36 and 60 months to
5.50%.
“Today’s rate changes reflect falling
wholesale rates in recent weeks and will be welcome news for
many of our customers, particularly as our two-year home
lending term continues to grow in popularity” says ASB’s
Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam
Boyd.
ASB’s home lending and term deposit rate
changes below, effective Friday 22 December
2023.
