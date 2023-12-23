The Green Revolution In New Zealand

In the land of the long white cloud, New Zealand, a silent revolution is unfolding against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes and pristine coasts. The country is undergoing a robust shift towards renewable energy, signalling a substantial departure from traditional energy sources. This transition is driven by a collective commitment to sustainability and a keen awareness of the economic advantages tied to greener practices, such as renewable energy jobs. Join us as we delve into the heart of this clean energy revolution, exploring not just the technical aspects but the very soul of New Zealand's commitment to forging a greener, more sustainable future.

New Zealand's Road to 100% Renewable Energy

In response to the climate crisis, New Zealand is resolutely aiming to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. The government employs an emissions trading system, requiring energy companies to purchase carbon credits at auction, currently priced at NZ$ 36 per ton of CO2 emitted. Notably, clean energy sources like hydro, solar, and wind are exempt from this levy, providing a financial incentive for a transition to green power.

With over 80% of electricity already sourced from renewables in the past year, New Zealand is making significant progress toward its ambitious target. Additionally, Hydropower dominates New Zealand's current energy supply, contributing a substantial 58% to the national energy grid. Simultaneously, geothermal energy plays a crucial role, providing 17% and generating an impressive 1,000 MW annually.

Sustainability Realities of Geothermal Energy in New Zealand

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand's commendable aim for 100% renewable electricity relies significantly on geothermal energy, but sustainability concerns arise. Reevaluating the ecological impact of geothermal power facilities is necessary because of the significant energy and material inputs involved in their construction. Despite the fact that the production of geothermal electricity has low emissions—76 grams of CO2 per kWh—it is important to understand the carbon footprint that the extraction and manufacturing processes have.

Certainly, hydroelectric, wind, and solar energy generate electricity without emitting CO2 during operation. However, their overall carbon footprint is not neutral due to the raw materials and energy required for construction. Thus, while these sources are cleaner in use, true sustainability lies in energy conservation. The most eco-friendly approach is to save energy, as it eliminates the need for generation and the associated environmental impact.

What is the Economic Impact?

The surge in renewable energy is not only a testament to New Zealand's commitment to environmental responsibility but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and creation of job vacancies. The growing prominence of renewable energy in New Zealand, as evidenced by the record highs outlined in the 2022 MBIE report, carries multifaceted effects on economic growth. Firstly, the increased share of energy supply from renewables, reaching 40.8%, signifies a shift towards sustainable practices, potentially attracting environmentally conscious investments and fostering the development of a green economy.

With the share of renewable energy supply at a record high of 40.8%, New Zealand is not only making substantial progress in aligning with environmental goals but is also likely to experience positive economic outcomes. The report reveals a resilient economy, as energy consumption, despite increasing by 0.7% compared to 2020, has yet to return to pre-COVID levels.

Parting Shot

In summary, New Zealand's green revolution, fueled by its commitment to 100% renewable energy, is not only a step towards environmental responsibility but also a catalyst for economic resilience and growth. It is a step towards a greener future.

© Scoop Media

