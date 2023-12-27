Boxing Day Spend Down Slightly On Last Year

AUCKLAND, 27 December 2023 – Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants across New Zealand for Boxing Day was slightly below last year, but Food & Liquor services saw a boost.

Consumer spending processed through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network on 26 December 2023 reached $98.3m, which is down -0.6% on Boxing Day 2022 and up +2.4% on 2019. However, spending at Food & Liquor services outlets using Worldline’s network – including cafés, takeaways, bars, etc – was up +14.1% on last year, to $14.6m.



The peak transaction minute on Boxing Day was at 12:34pm when 6,074 payments were processed through Worldline NZ’s network – a busy minute, but much lower (-44%) than last Friday (22 December) which was officially the busiest shopping day of the year.



Worldline NZ’s Chief of Sales, Bruce Proffit, says while the drop in spending this Boxing Day would be disappointing for retailers, it is line with the overall trends seen over the past six months.

Overall, annual regional spending growth for Boxing Day was highest in Otago (+9.4%) and Wairarapa (+8.5%), while the largest percentage decline was in Wellington (-10.8%).

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for 26th Dec 2023 Value Underlying* Underlying* Region transactions $millions Annual % change on 2022 Annual % change on 2019 Auckland/Northland 39.9 -0.6% 1.6% Waikato 8.5 2.1% 13.3% BOP 6.6 -6.4% -7.5% Gisborne 0.7 -2.9% 48.1% Taranaki 2.0 -3.8% 11.6% Hawke's Bay 2.9 -3.5% -6.6% Whanganui 1.1 3.1% 15.1% Palmerston North 2.8 1.8% 8.2% Wairarapa 0.8 8.5% -2.9% Wellington 7.4 -10.8% -12.4% Nelson 2.1 7.2% 8.2% Marlborough 1.3 0.3% 0.7% West Coast 0.6 3.7% 9.7% Canterbury 12.2 1.0% 8.7% South Canterbury 1.5 -1.6% 5.4% Otago 6.0 9.4% 5.2% Southland 1.9 0.6% 1.9% New Zealand 98.3 -0.6% 2.4%

Figure 1: All Cards NZ annual underlying* spending growth through Worldline on Boxing Day for regional core retail excluding hospitality merchants (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

