Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boxing Day Spend Down Slightly On Last Year

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Wordline NZ

AUCKLAND, 27 December 2023 – Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants across New Zealand for Boxing Day was slightly below last year, but Food & Liquor services saw a boost.

Consumer spending processed through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network on 26 December 2023 reached $98.3m, which is down -0.6% on Boxing Day 2022 and up +2.4% on 2019. However, spending at Food & Liquor services outlets using Worldline’s network – including cafés, takeaways, bars, etc – was up +14.1% on last year, to $14.6m.


The peak transaction minute on Boxing Day was at 12:34pm when 6,074 payments were processed through Worldline NZ’s network – a busy minute, but much lower (-44%) than last Friday (22 December) which was officially the busiest shopping day of the year.


Worldline NZ’s Chief of Sales, Bruce Proffit, says while the drop in spending this Boxing Day would be disappointing for retailers, it is line with the overall trends seen over the past six months.

Overall, annual regional spending growth for Boxing Day was highest in Otago (+9.4%) and Wairarapa (+8.5%), while the largest percentage decline was in Wellington (-10.8%).

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for 26th Dec 2023
 ValueUnderlying*Underlying*
Regiontransactions $millionsAnnual % change on 2022Annual % change on 2019
Auckland/Northland39.9-0.6%1.6%
Waikato8.52.1%13.3%
BOP6.6-6.4%-7.5%
Gisborne0.7-2.9%48.1%
Taranaki2.0-3.8%11.6%
Hawke's Bay2.9-3.5%-6.6%
Whanganui1.13.1%15.1%
Palmerston North2.81.8%8.2%
Wairarapa0.88.5%-2.9%
Wellington7.4-10.8%-12.4%
Nelson2.17.2%8.2%
Marlborough1.30.3%0.7%
West Coast0.63.7%9.7%
Canterbury12.21.0%8.7%
South Canterbury1.5-1.6%5.4%
Otago6.09.4%5.2%
Southland1.90.6%1.9%
New Zealand98.3-0.6%2.4%

Figure 1: All Cards NZ annual underlying* spending growth through Worldline on Boxing Day for regional core retail excluding hospitality merchants (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wordline NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 