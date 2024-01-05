Student Finance: New Resource Helps Young People Prepare For Tertiary Education

Banked has released a comprehensive set of guides aimed at helping young people save money and access financial support as they enter university or other tertiary education.

The personal finance website, which is completely free to access, created the series of student guides to help students navigate topics like bank accounts and insurance and to help them save money or even avoid paying for things in the first place.

“Tertiary education can be an exciting time for young people, but parts of it can also be stressful and students need as much support as they can get — especially when it comes to managing their finances. That’s why we produced these comprehensively researched guides to help students make the right decisions with their money,” says Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked.

“Aimed at both native New Zealand students and those coming to study in Aotearoa from abroad, we want to help young save money at a time when finances are tight and to help financially disadvantaged students get access to the support they need to succeed in their studies.”

Banked has made the following guides available at launch:

Student guide to getting a laptop: Explores all the ways students can save on a laptop purchase, free long-term laptop loan schemes offered by some universities, and what laptops NZ universities recommend.

Best student bank accounts: Banked reviews each student bank account currently available for both domestic and international students and explores benefits such as interest-free overdrafts.

Student health and travel insurance: A comprehensive look at health and travel insurance for international students studying in NZ, including which policies are accepted, what they cover, and how much they cost.

Student car insurance: Covers everything students need to know about car insurance including what it covers, tips to save money, and how much it can cost (including a quote comparison)

Student contents insurance: A look at how students can protect their things when they are either living in a halls of residence or flatting with friends. Covers what contents insurance is, the best ways to save, and how students may already covered if a parent already has contents insurance.

The personal finance website welcomes tertiary education institutions linking to its guides from their websites and it will be working with students to create and publish many more guides in the coming months.

Launched in 2022, Banked has the goal of helping everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand make the best decisions on the products they need. The website was recently named “Best Plain Language Website — Private Sector” in the Plain Language Awards 2023.

