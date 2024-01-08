Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New President And Vice-President For Insurance Council Of New Zealand

Monday, 8 January 2024, 10:47 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has appointed the Chief Executive of IAG New Zealand, Amanda Whiting, as its new President and Adam Heath, Chief Executive of Farmers Mutual Group, as its Vice-President.

"I feel honoured to have the confidence of my fellow Board members to take up this leadership role for general insurers and look forward to working with Adam to ensure New Zealanders continue to enjoy the strong protection our sector provides," Ms Whiting said.

Ms Whiting replaces Toni Ferrier as President who has stepped down from the role as she has moved to become country manager for Marsh McLennan which is not an ICNZ member. Ms Whiting was ICNZ’s immediate Vice-President and Adam Heath was appointed Vice-President by the ICNZ Board.

"I want to acknowledge the valuable contribution Toni Ferrier made during her term as President and wish her success in her new role," Ms Whiting said.

