Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season.

Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others. The sites try to extort personal or payment information from users when they create a customer account or try to pay for an order.

Kiwis should note that these fake websites often have a high search ranking and appear prominently when related terms are searched for online. This makes them appear more credible.

In this period of discounts and tempting offers, New Zealanders should be cautious and always check the legitimacy of shopping websites.

Avast’s products have protected more than 21,000 users from these scams this holiday season. To learn more about these scams and get tips on how to help avoid them, visit the Avast blog: https://blog.avast.com/avast-researchers-detect-surge-in-fake-e-shops

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

