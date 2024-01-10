Great Journeys New Zealand Appear In The New York Times Prestigious Global Destinations List

KiwiRail is beyond thrilled to represent New Zealand in being featured on The New York Times ’52 places to go in 2024’ list.

‘New Zealand by Train’ appears at number four on the list, positioned proudly between Yamaguchi, Japan and Maui, Hawaii. Great Journeys NZ’s 17-day Signature Tour was recommended in the publication’s annual collection of holiday destinations.

General Manager of Great Journeys New Zealand, Tracey Goodall, says “To be acknowledged by a publication as prestigious as the New York Times is a true honour.

“Our passionate crew and tour guides always go above and beyond to ensure phenomenal customer experiences; this is great recognition of the international gold standard the Great Journeys team continue to deliver.

“Our TranzAlpine, Coastal Pacific and Northern Explorer train trips are widely recognised globally as ‘must-do’ day experiences. Our multiday tours feature these journeys, while visiting lesser-known regions that lie off the beaten track. Our customers love the unique proposition rail provides when they travel throughout New Zealand.”

The article celebrates how the immersive nature of rail is complimented by the diverse and breath-taking views the country’s railways have to offer, “Road-tripping across New Zealand via camper van is a free-spirited traveller’s dream. But a simpler and more sustainable way to go is by train. Opt for a 17-day journey on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys, the tourism division of KiwiRail, New Zealand’s national rail operator.”

The Great Journeys ‘New Zealand Up Close’ Signature Tour offers 17 days traveling New Zealand with a dedicated Tour Guide, includes all three scenic train trips, a variety of unique activities, several meals and four-star accommodation.

