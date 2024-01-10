Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Great Journeys New Zealand Appear In The New York Times Prestigious Global Destinations List

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail is beyond thrilled to represent New Zealand in being featured on The New York Times ’52 places to go in 2024’ list.

‘New Zealand by Train’ appears at number four on the list, positioned proudly between Yamaguchi, Japan and Maui, Hawaii. Great Journeys NZ’s 17-day Signature Tour was recommended in the publication’s annual collection of holiday destinations.

General Manager of Great Journeys New Zealand, Tracey Goodall, says “To be acknowledged by a publication as prestigious as the New York Times is a true honour.

“Our passionate crew and tour guides always go above and beyond to ensure phenomenal customer experiences; this is great recognition of the international gold standard the Great Journeys team continue to deliver.

“Our TranzAlpine, Coastal Pacific and Northern Explorer train trips are widely recognised globally as ‘must-do’ day experiences. Our multiday tours feature these journeys, while visiting lesser-known regions that lie off the beaten track. Our customers love the unique proposition rail provides when they travel throughout New Zealand.”

The article celebrates how the immersive nature of rail is complimented by the diverse and breath-taking views the country’s railways have to offer, “Road-tripping across New Zealand via camper van is a free-spirited traveller’s dream. But a simpler and more sustainable way to go is by train. Opt for a 17-day journey on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys, the tourism division of KiwiRail, New Zealand’s national rail operator.”

The Great Journeys ‘New Zealand Up Close’ Signature Tour offers 17 days traveling New Zealand with a dedicated Tour Guide, includes all three scenic train trips, a variety of unique activities, several meals and four-star accommodation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More

Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 