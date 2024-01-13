Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EFrancisco Motors And HDEX Announce Groundbreaking Partnership In The Hydrogen Sector

Saturday, 13 January 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HDEX and eFrancisco Motor Corporation proudly unveil a transformative alliance that will reshape the hydrogen landscape. This strategic partnership will harmonize with the distinctive business goals of both entities, offering a dynamic framework that allows for growth and innovation.

Expressing enthusiasm about this groundbreaking collaboration, Aron DuttaChairman of HDEX remarked, “This partnership marks a significant leap. We are confident that our combined strengths will propel us towards sustainable growth.” Elmer Francisco, CEO of eFrancisco Motor Corporation said, “We do not see hydrogen as an alternative fuel, rather, it is fuel of the future.”

This partnership transcends traditional collaborations by embodying a mutual commitment between HDEX and eFrancisco Motor Corporation to openly exchange invaluable insights, cutting-edge research, and extensive industry expertise. Through a unified effort in pooling strengths, the shared objective is not only to reshape the paradigm of public transportation but also to set a new standard for environmentally conscious and efficient mobility solutions powered by hydrogen technology.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More

Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 