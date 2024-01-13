Unleash The Magic Of The Year Of The Dragon With Beauty And The Wind's Enchanting Creation

Wellington, New Zealand - February 10, 2024 — As the world gears up to celebrate the Year of the Dragon on February 10th for the Chinese and Lunar New Year, local Wellington company Beauty and the Wind unveils a captivating masterpiece that promises to bring a touch of magic to homes and gardens – The Magical Wind Dragon.

Standing proudly at an impressive 1.3 meters, The Magical Wind Dragon is not your ordinary static sculpture. Crafted with meticulous detail, this vibrant red dragon is designed to gracefully soar and dance in the wind. The creative minds behind this unique garden design are Wellingtonians and Beauty and the Wind owners, Bonnie and Todd Selak. Their year-long dedication to engineering this enchanting dragon has paid off in a one-of-a-kind design.

Available for purchase on their website, www.beautyandthewind.com, The Magical Wind Dragon has quickly captured the hearts of avid gardeners, fantasy enthusiasts, and children alike since its debut. Whether you are looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year or introduce a guardian of magic to your garden, The Magical Wind Dragon is the perfect choice.

Bonnie and Todd started designing garden art that moves in the wind in 2018. Inspired by the incredibly windy nature of Wellington as well as wanting to pursue a creative and fun career path.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

