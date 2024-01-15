Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Genpro

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023.

As of January 12th, 2024, GenPro has been copied into 50 notifications and has been contacted by several practices seeking support with issuing a Clause 14 Notification to their PHO.

These notices flag the risk to the ongoing sustainability of General Practice services should the Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim be settled but not fully funded.

GenPro Chair, Dr Angus Chambers, believes that the notices reflect the ongoing concern of practices regarding their financial viability.

“The precarious financial position of practices as shown in the GenPro Survey of August 2023, will only be amplified should the equity claim be settled without the Government providing the funding.”

Dr Chambers goes on to say that “General Practice Owners value their nurses highly, and are fully supportive of pay parity, but the funding model currently in place will simply not enable many of them to meet the increases of the claim and retain their current level of service, which is already under significant pressure.”

GenPro has been contacted by many practices who have expressed concerns regarding the lack of clarity around funding for the NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim and what this will mean for their ongoing service viability and access for their patients.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

GenPro has been in discussions with the NZNO and other employer representatives on this issue. While other equity claims have been funded, there remains uncertainty in terms of whether General Practice will be funded, and if it is, to what extent and for how long.

GenPro fully supports pay parity for nurses across the sector and is calling on the Government to fund pay parity rather than pay equity. “If the issue of pay parity for all nurses was settled, then this claim and the stress it continues to create for employers would be resolved. The lack of pay parity is the issue here and an equity claim is an alternative means to an end, with parity being the end we all want to see” said Dr Chambers.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Genpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More

Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 