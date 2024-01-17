Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

INZ Celebrates One Million Visa Decisions And More 2023 Achievements

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is celebrating a number of achievements from 2023, including reaching a milestone of one million visa decisions being made.

INZ saw the biggest demand with visitor visas, with the record number of applications submitted being broken on a number of months throughout the year. In total, 519,417 visitor visa applications were received with the number approved sitting at 81%.

A busy year of processing also meant an equally busy time at our border. There were over 11.5 million border movements and 1.4 million New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority requests submitted with 99.89% approved.

INZ Chief Operating Officer Stephen Vaughan says the results are a sign of the dedicated work of INZ staff.

“Our people were busy navigating the first full year of borders being open since 2019 and managed to exceed all expectations with this milestone number of visa decisions.

“This is a huge credit to the commitment of our people, and their ability to work cohesively with other government agencies like Customs to keep our borders flowing”, says Mr Vaughan.

Another major highlight was the number of people we welcomed into our country through the Refugee Quota Programme, with 1,507 refugees now calling Aotearoa New Zealand home.

“We are immensely proud of our team who work so hard to welcome, resettle and support these refugees into New Zealand”.

The compliance and investigations function of the Immigration system also achieved 10 successful convictions in 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We are working hard to protect those who come to work and live in New Zealand and this result shows our investigations processes are working to ensure justice against those who are not complying with immigration law,” Mr Vaughan says.

“We are feeling focused and positive for the year ahead in 2024, building on the successes of last year and continuing to build our systems and processes to support people that come to work, live and study in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

You can see the full wrap up of our statistics for 2023 on the INZ News Centre, which contains regularly updated common topics, media releases, stories about our staff and general announcements: Immigration New Zealand's achievements in 2023 | Immigration New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Immigration NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 