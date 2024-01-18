Sweetcorn Trumps Strawberries In Kiwi Hearts And Shopping Carts

18 January 2024: As New Zealanders enjoy the best of the summer holidays, Countdown has discovered that while strawberries often claim the early summer spotlight, fresh locally grown sweetcorn is even more popular with Kiwis. And the best news is that after a year of wet weather impacting so many fruit and vegetable harvests, this season we’ve already got a bumper sweetcorn crop.

Consumer spending data from Countdown indicates Kiwis consume 42 per cent more fresh sweetcorn than strawberries over the summer season. The reasons it’s such a well-loved staple in New Zealand households are obvious. It’s easy to cook, delicious, and there are countless ways to enjoy it, from fritters to salads to Mexican dishes and classic corn on the cob with melted butter.

Richard Burke, Chief Executive of leading sweetcorn supplier LeaderBrand, says it’s a better time than ever to buy fresh corn, making it the perfect quick, affordable option for summer barbecues, dinner parties and best of all its kid approved.

“We’ve got a bumper crop in sunny Gisborne this season due to weeks of 30-degree weather and the team is already seeing a fantastic crop of fresher, sweeter corn that will mean a longer season. During the summer we’re harvesting thousands of cobs per day which means there’s plenty of supply and great value at the checkout for customers, so make sure you grab a bunch today!” says Richard.

Deb Sue, Woolworths New Zealand’s In-House Nutritionist, believes every Kiwi should have sweetcorn on their shopping lists this summer.

“One of the reasons I am such an advocate for sweetcorn is it’s an excellent source of fibre and high in, antioxidants, Vitamin C, folic acid and a lot of other vitamins and minerals. This means it is great at supporting our digestive health, and helps us stay fuller for longer,” she says.

“Couple that with the fact that the fresh sweetcorn is incredibly versatile, you can BBQ char it, throw it in a salad, add some chilli spices to it, or even just microwave it for two minutes if you’re in a rush. You can also score great multibuy deals for sweetcorn during the season, which is always a value win!”

