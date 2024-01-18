Kiwi AI Startup Signs Animal Respiratory Health Trials With Chinese Farms, Eyes China-wide Distribution
A New Zealand company that uses Artificial Intelligence-enabled audio sensors for respiratory health monitoring of animals on commercial animal farms, is going global after signing two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese pig farm and a Chinese AgTech solution provider.
MACSO is a pioneering new Auckland-based
company set up to establish the building blocks of ethical
Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its MoU’s are with a
government demo farm in the region of Jinhua, a province in
eastern China, and a pig farm tech solution provider who
currently provides vision AI solutions for thousands of pig
farms in China.
These agreements will
allow MACSO’s contacts in China to test its technology and
distribute it nationwide if a two-month trial period,
starting this quarter, is successful. Commercial terms can
then be negotiated with the farm to distribute the solution
in the greater China region.
China
raises 650 million pigs each year; it is the world’s
biggest swine market, ahead of Europe and the US. The three
big regions combine to a $560m market. Of all swine deaths,
60 percent are from respiratory
illnesses.
The trial in China was
kickstarted through Callaghan Innovation’s trailblazer
seed fund, used for commercialising products, with the
$15,000 funding matched by MACSO. The trial will use 24
devices across three indoor barns. Each device suspends off
the barn roof like a ceiling fan and is like a human ear
fitted with AI and can monitor up to 120
pigs.
“What I had in mind was to
create an AI platform that replicates the sensory part of
the human brain, in this case, our ears,” MASCO founder
Saba Samiei said.
MASCO’s solution
also gives farmers the monitoring ability which is always
present everywhere.
“We are very
excited – It’s a big deal. It’s a paid trial. The
criteria for us were someone who has a good understanding of
the market, has connections, and the capability to become a
distributor for us and has a modern enough farm that has
Wi-Fi. After the trial we are then going to negotiate a
distribution channel throughout China with these parties,”
explains Samiei.
Getting the test at a
farm in China took three months of hard work. Samiei says
MASCO has been testing this solution for more than a year,
as well as being able to measure the success of the
tests.
The solution was first launched in June 2023 at the World Pork Expo in the United States. Testing the technology on a farm in Minnesota reduced the death rate of pigs down from an average of 4.8 percent to 1.4 percent. Earlier, the US landed its animal welfare legislation, which meant a lot of farmers had to close their farms.