Hundreds Of Jobs On Offer With Kerikeri Seasonal Hiring Days

Over 300 jobs are being offered at a series of February hiring days as this year’s Kiwifruit season takes off in Taitokerau.

Northland horticulture employers Seeka and Kainui Pack & Cool are collaborating with Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to stage the hiring days.

Vacancies include fork hoist operators, van drivers, graders, packers, field technicians and laboratory assistants.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speed interview for any one of these roles and could walk away with a job, and a kete of information to support their employment.

MSD Regional Commissioner Graham MacPherson says there are several ways MSD can help support people into seasonal employment – including the New Zealand Seasonal Work Scheme (NZSWS).

“MSD can remove some of the financial barriers to seasonal employment through helping with daily transport, clothing, training, and accommodation costs.

“We know many are feeling the pinch as living costs remain high, and we’re keen to see that this doesn’t get in the way of our people earning a living in the North.”

MacPherson says the longstanding partnership with seasonal employers in Northland has proven fruitful even in a tight labour market.

“It’s great to work with employers committed to employing Northlanders and creating career pathways in a significant horticultural region.”

The hiring days will make their way through the mid-north in early February and anyone can attend to find out information.

Seeka:

Kaikohe – 7 Feb

9am - Memorial Hall, 13 Memorial Avenue, Kaikohe

Moerewa – 8 Feb

9am – Te Punawai Centre, 52 Main Road, Moerewa

Kerikeri – 9 Feb

9am – Cornerstone Church, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri

Kainui Pack & Cool:



Waipapa – 13 Feb

10am – Kainui Packhouse, 1945a State Highway 10, Waipapa

