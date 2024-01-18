FIRST Union and Migrante Aotearoa to stage a rally at Deloitte and the Philippine Embassy's Offices

FIRST Union and Migrante Aotearoa, A Filipino migrant workers organisation representing 500 workers at ELE, will hold a public gathering outside the offices of Deloitte and the Philippine Embassy, marking the one-month closure of the labour-hire and recruitment company, resulting in job losses.

On 20 December, ELE Group, a labour-hire operator and a recruitment company, entered into receivership, terminating almost 1,000 workers nationwide. Among these workers, 500 are migrant workers, and most are Filipinos on temporary visas. Many of these workers are still waiting for their final pay from the receiver, Deloitte, and financial aid from the Philippine Embassy. Last week, FIRST Union reported that several migrant workers are now sleeping in their cars due to financial difficulties.

When:

Friday 19 January, 12:00 - 13:00

Where:

Auckland - Deloitte Auckland, 80 Queen St, Auckland CBD.

Wellington - Philippine Embassy, 50 Hobson St, Wellington

Christchurch - Deloitte Christchurch, 151 Cambridge Terrace, Christchurch Central City.

Why:

FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis Maga said that one month after ELE entered receivership, workers were in financial hardship, and many were relying on community food support and waiting for financial assistance from the Philippine Embassy. Two weeks ago, the union reported that some workers were sleeping in their cars due to financial difficulties.

"We hope that workers' final pay will not be delayed further, and the Philippine Government will be able to deliver its financial aid to its nationals this week."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We are also calling the attention of Immigration New Zealand to fast-track the workers' visa processing and avoid sending threatening emails about possible deportations. The emails noting end dates and deadlines around their visas this month are adding stress to these workers, who are facing extreme financial and mental health challenges at the moment. We are also concerned that we haven't received a single word from the Immigration Minister in assuring that workers visa processing is a top priority of the Government." Said Mr. Maga

© Scoop Media

