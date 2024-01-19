Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Acts Blinds Expands Their Wooden Shutter Range

Friday, 19 January 2024, 3:34 pm
Press Release: ACTS Blinds

 

ACTS Blinds, a leading provider of Auckland curtains and blinds, is delighted to announce the expansion of their range of wooden shutters. This move comes as more Aucklanders are increasingly opting for traditional and organic looks in their homes.

The newly enhanced collection prominently features a variety of wooden plantation shutters, catering to the growing demand for natural aesthetics in home décor. ACTS Blinds has been a frontrunner in the curtains and blinds industry in Auckland, and this latest development is a testament to their commitment to evolving with customer preferences and market trends.

"Our customers have expressed a growing interest in incorporating traditional elements into their home décor, and we've listened”

The enhanced range of wooden shutters offers a blend of elegance and practicality, providing customers with an array of design options to complement the traditional aesthetics of their homes. These shutters are not only visually appealing but also offer superior functionality in light control and privacy, making them a perfect addition to any Auckland home.

ACTS Blinds provides Aucklanders with the highest quality products and services. The expansion of their wooden shutters collection is a reflection of their commitment to meet the evolving needs and preferences of their customers.

For more information about ACTS Blinds and their range of products, including the latest collection of

wooden shutters

, please visit

www.actsblinds.co.nz

.

