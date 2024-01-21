Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Macquarie Data Centres Receives Green Light On AI-ready Sydney Data Centre

Sunday, 21 January 2024, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Macquarie Data Centres

Macquarie Technology Group Ltd (ASX: MAQ) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Macquarie Data Centres Pty Ltd (MDC), has received confirmation from the Independent Planning Commission NSW that it has favourably determined MDC’s state significant development application for the construction of a third data centre at the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus (IC3 SuperWest). Selected early works are presently being undertaken on the site. Commencement of the construction of Stage 1 remains subject to Board approval.

IC3 Super West will bring the total campus IT load of the company’s flagship Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney’s North Zone up to a potential 63 Megawatts (MW). The facility will be able to accommodate the power and cooling demands of cloud and AI technology which have increasingly higher-density workloads.

IC3 Super West will optimise both air and liquid cooling and is being built with increased floor loading and advanced monitoring systems to support next-generation infrastructure.

Group Executive of Macquarie Data Centres, David Hirst, says:

“IC3 Super West is designed to be ultra-flexible and easily scalable to meet the future needs of hyperscale, cloud, AI and Government customers. The data centre will cater for a range of high-density requirements to accommodate the new wave of GPU and CPU technology. The facility will be supported by our experienced support and delivery teams, made up of more than 200 Government-cleared engineers and data centre experts.”

IC3 Super West will be Certified Strategic by the Australian Federal Government and will be considered part of Australia’s critical infrastructure, making it a secure and future-proofed choice for customers who want to do business in Australia.

Macquarie Data Centres is home to two of three the world’s biggest hyperscalers, large multinational enterprises and 42 per cent of the Australian Federal Government.

