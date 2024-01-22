Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Direct Group Makes Way For The Brand Makers

Monday, 22 January 2024, 4:25 pm
Press Release: The Brand Makers

Hamilton-based company Direct Group Uniforms has helped transform their client’s brands with uniforms, apparel, and branded merchandise for more than 16 years.

Now, they have shifted their attention on their own transformation, making way for a new, refreshed brand that better reflects their delivery approach for their customers.

Introducing, The Brand Makers.

Director Liz Bond said the decision to rebrand the company had been in the pipeline for a number of years, but now with a renewed team purpose, the time had come.

“The Brand Makers’ celebrates our team, our skills, and our attitude. Our purpose is to inject brands with our passion to help them put their best foot forward.”

“We wanted our brand to reflect who we are. We’re the designers, the tailors, the embroiderers, the printers, the creators.

“Every team member plays their part to add passion to every product we deliver.”

Transitioning over to the new brand will occur over a number of months, said Bond, with new uniforms, vehicle branding and store signage being the first changes made in January.

Bond said they were proud to introduce their new brand and reassure their over 4,000 client base made up of corporate, trades, non-profits, schools and tertiary institutes, and sports clubs that the team, great service and products would remain unchanged in the rebrand process.

“We believe this new look represents our modern approach to work and willingness to adapt to new technologies and materials, while maintaining the traditional workmanship and values our clients know us for,” said Bond.

The Brand Makers is located at 6 Latham Court, Frankton and is open for all your branded merchandise, corporate, trades, sports and school uniform needs.

Visit www.thebrandmakers.co.nz to browse the range.

