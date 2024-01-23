Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beef + Lamb New Zealand Partners With The New Zealand Team

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is proud to announce a partnership with Beef + Lamb New Zealand, heralding a new era of support for New Zealand's Olympians. This collaboration builds upon a solid foundation of backing Kiwis, notably the iconic Iron Maidens, and extends to encompass the entire New Zealand Team as they gear up for success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

NZOC Chief Executive Nicki Nicol says the partnership is a natural fit. "Beef + Lamb New Zealand's ongoing support of our celebrated athletes is a testament to their commitment to sport and excellence in New Zealand. We're thrilled to have them join our family of partners," she said.

Echoing this sentiment, Beef + Lamb New Zealand CEO Kit Arkwright remarked, "The Olympic Games are a pinnacle of national pride. Much like our dedicated farmers, the New Zealand Team consistently delivers outstanding performances. We're excited to support them as they prepare to make their mark in Paris."

This partnership aims to bring together rural communities and the Olympic spirit. Arkwright highlighted the deep respect and support from farmers towards past Iron Maidens, encouraging them to rally behind the Fern this year. "Our farmers and all food producers play a crucial role in fuelling our athletes, and we hope they take pride in the quality produce that powers New Zealand's success on the global stage. They are feeding the Fern."

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Ambassador and Olympic Rugby Sevens player, Stacey Waaka, shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "As both an athlete and an ambassador for Beef + Lamb New Zealand, I am thrilled to see these two worlds align. The values of commitment, excellence, and community that run deep in both the Olympic Games and the agricultural heritage represented by Beef + Lamb New Zealand resonate strongly with me. This partnership signifies a powerful union that will undoubtedly inspire and fuel our journey towards success in Paris 2024."

Excited for the upcoming year, the collaboration between Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the New Zealand Team celebrates shared values, uniting agricultural heritage and sporting excellence to bring success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

