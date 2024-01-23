Premium Clean New Zealand Achieves IICRC Certification

In a significant milestone for the carpet cleaning industry in New Zealand, Premium Clean NZ proudly announces its recent achievement of the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). After an intensive training program, the professional team at Premium Clean NZ has successfully obtained the coveted certification, marking a strong and positive start to the new year in January 2024.

The Journey to IICRC Certification

Premium Clean NZ dedicated extensive time and resources to ensure their team received comprehensive training aligned with the rigorous standards of the IICRC from industry experts and technicians. The program covered advanced techniques, industry best practices, and the latest innovations in carpet cleaning. The commitment to excellence and the pursuit of the highest industry standards were evident throughout the training process.

About IICRC Certification

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is a globally recognized organization that benchmarks excellence in the cleaning and restoration industry. Achieving IICRC certification is a testament to a company's commitment to professionalism, expertise, and adherence to the highest industry standards.

Why It Matters

Premium Clean NZ's IICRC certification reinforces its dedication to providing top-notch carpet cleaning services. Clients can now trust that Premium Clean NZ’s 4-step carpet cleaning meets and exceeds the industry's highest standards, ensuring a thorough and professional approach to carpet cleaning. Premium Clean NZ’s cleaning technicians are extensively trained in this certified carpet cleaning process:

Pre-Assessment

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Their skilled technicians conduct a thorough pre-assessment to understand your carpet type, enabling a tailored treatment that addresses specific needs. This meticulous approach sets the stage for an effective and personalized cleaning experience.

Agitation

Carpet technician elevates carpet cleaning with advanced CRB machines post-vacuuming. These counter-rotating brushes agitate fibers, lifting embedded dirt and allergens. This integrated approach maximises the efficiency of our cleaning agents, ensuring a thorough removal of stains, odours, and contaminants. By incorporating CRB machines, Premium Clean NZ elevates the pre-cleaning preparation to a higher level. The agitation performed by these machines enhances the overall efficiency of our specialised cleaning agents. As the brushes penetrate the carpet fibers, they create a pathway for our cleaning solutions to reach deeper layers, maximising the removal of stains, odours, and contaminants.

Quick Wash and Deodorizing

Building on the foundation laid by vacuuming, their quick wash and deodorising step removes dust and sets the groundwork for steam cleaning. Additionally, it leaves your home with a fresh fragrance, ensuring a clean and inviting atmosphere.

Protection Shield

To safeguard your carpets and prolong their pristine condition, Premium Clean introduces the Protection Shield as the fourth step in our comprehensive cleaning process. Their experts apply a specialised protective treatment tailored to your carpet type, forming a shield against future stains, spills, and wear. This proactive measure ensures enduring cleanliness and preserves the beauty of your carpets, offering peace of mind and prolonged freshness for your living spaces.

A Strong Start to 2024

Starting the new year with IICRC certification showcases Premium Clean’s commitment to continuous improvement and providing unparalleled service to its clients. The company's leadership sees this achievement as a cornerstone for future success and a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team.

Client Assurance and Trust

Premium Clean invites clients to experience the difference of working with an IICRC-certified carpet cleaning service. The certification not only highlights their technical expertise but also assures clients that their homes or businesses are in the hands of trained professionals who prioritise quality, safety, and customer satisfaction for our Kiwis fellow.

Contact Premium Clean NZ Today

For New Zealanders looking to elevate their carpet cleaning experience and benefit from the expertise of an IICRC-certified team, Premium Clean NZ encourages you to get in touch. Schedule your appointment today to enjoy the highest standard of carpet cleaning services in New Zealand.

About Premium Clean New Zealand:

Premium Clean NZ is a leading carpet cleaning service in New Zealand committed to excellence and customer satisfaction. With their recent IICRC certification, they continue to raise the bar in the industry, offering advanced and professional carpet cle

© Scoop Media

