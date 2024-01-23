Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Confluence Users Get a Confidence Boost in the Cloud With New App from Revyz

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 1:38 pm
Press Release:

SAN FRANCISCO-- --Revyz, the trusted Atlassian cloud data protection leader, today announced the general availability of Revyz Data Manager for Confluence Cloud in the Atlassian Marketplace. This comprehensive data management solution empowers Confluence administrators to take control of their critical knowledge base, ensuring business continuity and peace of mind.

“With Confluence becoming the central hub for collaboration and knowledge sharing across organizations, data protection becomes absolutely essential,” said Peter Lam, VP of IT at Netskope. “Revyz Data Manager is a game-changer, providing us with the robust backup, restore, and analytics capabilities we need to safeguard our Confluence data and ensure uninterrupted access for our teams. It natively integrates with our existing Atlassian applications, making it a perfect fit for our agile workflow.”

“Revyz Data Manager fills a critical data resilience gap for users of Confluence Cloud,” said Sanket Parlikar, CTO at Revyz. “With the increasing reliance on Confluence as a single source of truth for projects, teams, and entire organizations, robust data protection becomes paramount. Revyz Data Manager for Confluence Cloud delivers the complete package, automated backups to enabling administrators to confidently restore data, all natively integrated within the familiar Confluence interface.”

Key Features of Revyz Data Manager for Confluence Cloud:

  • Automated Backups: Schedule automatic backups to secure your Confluence data at regular intervals, ensuring you never lose vital information.
  • Restore with Confidence: Easily restore specific pages, spaces, or attachments with pinpoint precision, minimizing downtime and disruption.
  • Security & Compliance: Enjoy enterprise-grade security with encrypted backups, access controls, and audit logs to meet strict compliance requirements.
Benefits for Confluence Cloud Users:

  • Business Continuity: Eliminate the risk of data loss with reliable backups and straightforward restores.
  • Enhanced Productivity: Streamline data management tasks with automation and intuitive tools.
  • Improved Collaboration: Foster trust and transparency with a secure and well-managed knowledge base.
  • Compliance Ready: Ensure that your business application and data are protected by robust and compliant third-party apps that meet industry standards.

Availability:

Experience Revyz Data Manager's comprehensive suite for free! Start your 30-day trial on the Atlassian Marketplace today.

About Revyz

Revyz, based in California, is focused on delivering data protection and management solutions for agile teams. Revyz is backed by Atlassian Ventures and Druva. Learn more about Revyz at

https://www.revyz.io

