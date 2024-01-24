Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Steve Stuart Announces Resignation As Chief Executive Of OSPRI

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

Steve Stuart, Chief Executive of OSPRI, has resigned after a distinguished five-year tenure. His decision comes on the heels of successfully delivering the OSPRI 5-year strategic plan, setting the stage for a new CE to work with the Board to develop and execute the subsequent 5-year strategic plan.

The Board has extended its sincere gratitude to Mr. Stuart for his unwavering leadership, navigating OSPRI through a transformative strategic phase and a significant period of organisational growth. Chair of the Board, Paul Reynolds said during Steve’s tenure, he expertly restored OSPRI’s standing as a trusted partner in the biosecurity network and strengthened its role as an integrated disease management agency. "Mr Stuart’s accomplishments include enhancing relationships and trust with shareholders, iwi and Māori, stakeholders and other predator management agencies, managing a significant disease outbreak and driving down the number of TB infected herds to its lowest level on record. He decentralised OSPRI’s operating model and built a strong organisational capability and workplace culture and led the transition of the M. bovis Programme to OSPRI under a Government Industry Agreement. Mr Stuart was also instrumental in the development of technology infrastructure that will deliver tangible benefit to farmers in the future."

"Undoubtedly, Mr. Stuart leaves OSPRI in a more resilient and strengthened position. He has strategically positioned the organisation for the incoming Chief Executive to build upon the established foundation, ensuring continued stability and growth for OSPRI," said Mr Reynolds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

During the remaining period of his tenure, Mr. Stuart will work with the Board to sustain the momentum and execution of OSPRI’s programmes of work and strategic commitments. Opting not to pursue another full-time role, Mr. Stuart looks forward to spending quality time with his family, here and overseas, while pursuing a range of professional and personal interests.

"The Board will promptly initiate the recruitment process for the new Chief Executive, and Mr. Stuart’s final date at OSPRI will be determined to facilitate a seamless transition for the incoming Chief Executive," said Mr Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OSPRI New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 