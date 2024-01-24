Steve Stuart Announces Resignation As Chief Executive Of OSPRI

Steve Stuart, Chief Executive of OSPRI, has resigned after a distinguished five-year tenure. His decision comes on the heels of successfully delivering the OSPRI 5-year strategic plan, setting the stage for a new CE to work with the Board to develop and execute the subsequent 5-year strategic plan.

The Board has extended its sincere gratitude to Mr. Stuart for his unwavering leadership, navigating OSPRI through a transformative strategic phase and a significant period of organisational growth. Chair of the Board, Paul Reynolds said during Steve’s tenure, he expertly restored OSPRI’s standing as a trusted partner in the biosecurity network and strengthened its role as an integrated disease management agency. "Mr Stuart’s accomplishments include enhancing relationships and trust with shareholders, iwi and Māori, stakeholders and other predator management agencies, managing a significant disease outbreak and driving down the number of TB infected herds to its lowest level on record. He decentralised OSPRI’s operating model and built a strong organisational capability and workplace culture and led the transition of the M. bovis Programme to OSPRI under a Government Industry Agreement. Mr Stuart was also instrumental in the development of technology infrastructure that will deliver tangible benefit to farmers in the future."

"Undoubtedly, Mr. Stuart leaves OSPRI in a more resilient and strengthened position. He has strategically positioned the organisation for the incoming Chief Executive to build upon the established foundation, ensuring continued stability and growth for OSPRI," said Mr Reynolds.

During the remaining period of his tenure, Mr. Stuart will work with the Board to sustain the momentum and execution of OSPRI’s programmes of work and strategic commitments. Opting not to pursue another full-time role, Mr. Stuart looks forward to spending quality time with his family, here and overseas, while pursuing a range of professional and personal interests.

"The Board will promptly initiate the recruitment process for the new Chief Executive, and Mr. Stuart’s final date at OSPRI will be determined to facilitate a seamless transition for the incoming Chief Executive," said Mr Reynolds.

