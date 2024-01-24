Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Candidates To Speak At Unions Wellington By-election Forum

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Unions Wellington

The Wellington branch of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is hosting a forum for the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward by-election candidates at 6pm, Wednesday 31 January at Bedlam & Squalor, 1/18 Garret Street.

Unions and attendees will question the candidates about how they will give back to working people and communities in Wellington.

“Our affiliated unions represent thousands of workers in central Wellington across key industries,” says Unions Wellington spokesperson Sabina Rizos-Shaw. “These include our bus drivers, hospitality workers, teachers, construction workers, caregivers, cleaners, firefighters, ambulance workers, and nurses.”

“These workers provide a vital service,” says Rizos-Shaw. “But many are struggling with low wages, high rents, poor quality housing, and the rising cost of living.”

“It’s shameful that so many of our workers are struggling to make ends meet. We all deserve an affordable city in which to live, work, and call our home, and the council can play an important role in making that a reality.”

Candidates will be questioned about their views on labour rights, the living wage, provision of housing, public services, public ownership of assets, and other issues widely felt by working people in Wellington.

Joan Shi, Geordie Rogers, Karl Tiefenbacher, and Ellen Blake have confirmed their attendance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Unions Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 