Candidates To Speak At Unions Wellington By-election Forum

The Wellington branch of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is hosting a forum for the Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward by-election candidates at 6pm, Wednesday 31 January at Bedlam & Squalor, 1/18 Garret Street.

Unions and attendees will question the candidates about how they will give back to working people and communities in Wellington.

“Our affiliated unions represent thousands of workers in central Wellington across key industries,” says Unions Wellington spokesperson Sabina Rizos-Shaw. “These include our bus drivers, hospitality workers, teachers, construction workers, caregivers, cleaners, firefighters, ambulance workers, and nurses.”

“These workers provide a vital service,” says Rizos-Shaw. “But many are struggling with low wages, high rents, poor quality housing, and the rising cost of living.”

“It’s shameful that so many of our workers are struggling to make ends meet. We all deserve an affordable city in which to live, work, and call our home, and the council can play an important role in making that a reality.”

Candidates will be questioned about their views on labour rights, the living wage, provision of housing, public services, public ownership of assets, and other issues widely felt by working people in Wellington.

Joan Shi, Geordie Rogers, Karl Tiefenbacher, and Ellen Blake have confirmed their attendance.

